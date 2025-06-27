Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Mastercard Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Mastercard MA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Mastercard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $372,998, and 2 are calls, amounting to $95,160.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $510.0 to $600.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mastercard's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mastercard's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $510.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $27.75 $26.25 $27.75 $560.00 $99.9K 815 88 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $29.0 $28.95 $29.0 $560.00 $75.4K 815 52 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $29.25 $27.55 $28.51 $560.00 $74.1K 815 0 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $79.3 $78.25 $79.3 $510.00 $55.5K 19 12 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.95 $24.95 $25.68 $560.00 $48.6K 815 88

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Mastercard, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Mastercard's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 318,788, the MA's price is up by 1.03%, now at $551.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Mastercard

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $655.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $640. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Mastercard with a target price of $670.

