Behind the Scenes of Capital One Finl's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Capital One Finl COF, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Capital One Finl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 88% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,830, and 8 calls, totaling $679,898.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $220.0 for Capital One Finl during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Capital One Finl's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Capital One Finl's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $220.0, over the past month.

Capital One Finl Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.5 $6.2 $6.5 $220.00 $137.8K 6.8K 1.6K COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.4 $220.00 $135.6K 6.8K 1.4K COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.3 $6.1 $6.3 $220.00 $133.5K 6.8K 1.0K COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.3 $6.0 $6.3 $220.00 $133.5K 6.8K 606 COF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $53.0 $51.1 $52.53 $185.00 $42.0K 202 30

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Capital One Finl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,139,363, with COF's price up by 1.2%, positioned at $210.53.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Capital One Finl

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $231.5.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $253. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Capital One Finl with a target price of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.