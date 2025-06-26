Booking Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings BKNG revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $343,440, and 21 were calls, valued at $969,743.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $4200.0 to $6900.0 for Booking Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $4200.0 to $6900.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $182.0 $176.3 $182.0 $5300.00 $182.0K 19 10 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $1331.0 $1291.3 $1300.1 $4200.00 $130.0K 1 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $924.0 $908.0 $924.0 $5300.00 $92.4K 2 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $861.2 $840.7 $840.7 $4900.00 $84.0K 29 1 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $743.9 $712.3 $727.7 $6100.00 $72.7K 10 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings

Trading volume stands at 139,158, with BKNG's price up by 2.24%, positioned at $5608.49.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $5910.0.

