Looking At MP Materials's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on MP Materials MP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MP often signals that someone has privileged information.
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for MP Materials. This is not a typical pattern.
The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 81% bullish and 9% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,200, and 10 calls, totaling $590,635.
Expected Price Movements
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $55.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.
MP Materials Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|MP
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$6.9
|$4.5
|$6.8
|$55.00
|$102.0K
|16
|565
|MP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|08/15/25
|$2.65
|$2.5
|$2.65
|$41.00
|$90.8K
|195
|310
|MP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$6.8
|$6.2
|$6.8
|$55.00
|$68.0K
|16
|415
|MP
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$6.8
|$6.0
|$6.8
|$55.00
|$68.0K
|16
|315
|MP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$6.8
|$5.9
|$6.8
|$55.00
|$68.0K
|16
|215
About MP Materials
MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.
Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?
- With a trading volume of 5,060,356, the price of MP is up by 0.81%, reaching $35.69.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.
Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials
Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $34. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $38.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MP Materials options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.