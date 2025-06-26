Looking At MP Materials's Recent Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on MP Materials MP, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for MP Materials. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 81% bullish and 9% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,200, and 10 calls, totaling $590,635.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $55.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.9 $4.5 $6.8 $55.00 $102.0K 16 565 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.65 $2.5 $2.65 $41.00 $90.8K 195 310 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.2 $6.8 $55.00 $68.0K 16 415 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $6.0 $6.8 $55.00 $68.0K 16 315 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.8 $5.9 $6.8 $55.00 $68.0K 16 215

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is MP Materials Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,060,356, the price of MP is up by 0.81%, reaching $35.69.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $36.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $34. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.