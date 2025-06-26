JPMorgan Chase Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase JPM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $133,150, and 5 are calls, amounting to $541,320.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $240.0 and $325.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 755.43 with a total volume of 529.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $240.0 to $325.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.35 $26.05 $26.35 $280.00 $329.3K 951 131 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.1 $16.0 $16.0 $285.00 $78.4K 1.8K 101 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $30.35 $30.1 $30.25 $265.00 $75.6K 1.2K 39 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $37.25 $37.05 $37.25 $325.00 $67.0K 0 26 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.15 $6.0 $6.05 $260.00 $36.3K 524 127

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,570,044, the JPM's price is up by 1.68%, now at $288.82.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $288.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $280. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $325. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $275. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.