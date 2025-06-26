Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Robinhood Markets HOOD, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in HOOD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Robinhood Markets. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 53% bullish and 15% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,300, and 12 calls, totaling $761,540.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $95.0 for Robinhood Markets, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 3563.92, with a total volume reaching 7,944.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $55.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $29.9 $29.6 $29.86 $55.00 $164.2K 10.1K 14 HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $19.85 $19.7 $19.77 $85.00 $98.8K 2.4K 103 HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $13.4 $13.4 $13.4 $75.00 $80.4K 9.8K 155 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $4.0 $3.9 $4.0 $84.00 $79.9K 455 2.9K HOOD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $31.5 $28.85 $30.13 $80.00 $60.2K 1.9K 20

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Robinhood Markets

With a volume of 14,299,051, the price of HOOD is up 1.12% at $83.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Robinhood Markets

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $73.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $82. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Robinhood Markets, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.