Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amazon.com

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Amazon.com. Our analysis of options history for Amazon.com AMZN revealed 51 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 78% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $670,413, and 45 were calls, valued at $9,739,541.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $217.5 for Amazon.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $217.5 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $68.85 $68.8 $68.85 $165.00 $1.7M 4.4K 3.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $1.56 $1.5 $1.56 $215.00 $1.5M 31.2K 39.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $68.75 $68.7 $68.75 $165.00 $1.5M 4.4K 3.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $68.75 $68.65 $68.75 $165.00 $866.2K 4.4K 3.8K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $68.75 $68.7 $68.75 $165.00 $605.0K 4.4K 3.8K

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 19,932,761, the price of AMZN is up 1.72% at $215.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

Expert Opinions on Amazon.com

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $246.0.

* An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Amazon.com, targeting a price of $240. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $248.

