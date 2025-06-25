This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Global

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Global. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Global COIN revealed 26 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 34% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $126,008, and 24 were calls, valued at $1,867,692.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $350.0 to $400.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $350.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $11.95 $11.75 $11.75 $360.00 $239.9K 14.2K 4.0K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $10.1 $9.85 $9.85 $360.00 $215.8K 14.2K 3.4K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $11.55 $11.1 $11.14 $360.00 $139.3K 14.2K 3.8K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $3.5 $3.15 $3.5 $400.00 $139.3K 2.6K 8.6K COIN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $10.2 $10.05 $10.05 $360.00 $135.2K 14.2K 3.3K

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coinbase Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 16,953,199, the price of COIN is up 1.07% at $348.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

What The Experts Say On Coinbase Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $378.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $421. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $510. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.