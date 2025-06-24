This Is What Whales Are Betting On Citigroup

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Citigroup C, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in C often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Citigroup. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 22% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $49,172, and 8 calls, totaling $355,678.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $95.0 for Citigroup over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $2.03 $2.02 $2.02 $82.00 $101.4K 86 1.0K C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.61 $1.59 $1.59 $95.00 $52.6K 2.4K 444 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.02 $2.0 $2.02 $82.00 $50.9K 86 6.2K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $0.48 $0.47 $0.47 $79.00 $49.1K 3.3K 2.2K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $21.35 $19.3 $19.48 $70.00 $35.0K 1.0K 38

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Citigroup, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Citigroup

With a trading volume of 13,749,383, the price of C is up by 2.55%, reaching $81.39.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $89.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $94. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

