This Is What Whales Are Betting On Apple

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Apple AAPL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AAPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Apple. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 76% leaning bullish and 19% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $176,852, and 18 are calls, amounting to $927,421.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $225.0 for Apple, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.2 $5.15 $5.17 $195.00 $116.1K 8.0K 3.0K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $23.95 $23.75 $23.85 $195.00 $114.4K 6.9K 299 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $2.29 $2.27 $2.28 $205.00 $113.7K 8.1K 12.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $1.92 $1.81 $1.92 $202.50 $84.0K 14.4K 4.7K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $1.47 $1.45 $1.46 $202.50 $63.6K 14.4K 19.5K

About Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Apple, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Apple

Currently trading with a volume of 30,083,243, the AAPL's price is up by 0.36%, now at $202.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Apple

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $240.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Apple, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.