This Is What Whales Are Betting On Estee Lauder Cos

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Estee Lauder Cos EL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Estee Lauder Cos. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $151,440, and 6 are calls, amounting to $363,515.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $130.0 for Estee Lauder Cos, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Estee Lauder Cos's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Estee Lauder Cos's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.45 $13.75 $15.45 $90.00 $100.4K 833 66 EL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.1 $4.1 $4.1 $80.00 $78.3K 163 445 EL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $2.6 $2.08 $2.3 $130.00 $69.0K 205 300 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.25 $2.83 $3.0 $60.00 $63.6K 3.8K 214 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $14.65 $14.6 $14.6 $80.00 $58.2K 3 42

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos

Currently trading with a volume of 5,618,734, the EL's price is up by 2.9%, now at $77.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $79.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $63. * In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.