What the Options Market Tells Us About Qualcomm

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm QCOM revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $578,284, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,126,501.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $200.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $23.45 $22.4 $23.35 $150.00 $471.5K 373 2.0K QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.1 $10.85 $11.18 $200.00 $447.2K 1.7K 400 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $12.8 $12.7 $12.8 $150.00 $160.4K 2.5K 39 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.4 $8.4 $135.00 $147.0K 2.9K 196 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.8 $32.5 $32.8 $180.00 $82.0K 1.6K 25

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 4,016,615, the price of QCOM is up by 0.93%, reaching $152.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Qualcomm

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $200.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Qualcomm with a target price of $200.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.