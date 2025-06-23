Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB MDB revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,955,208, and 4 were calls, valued at $142,292.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $240.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.85 $10.65 $10.84 $180.00 $1.6M 442 1.5K MDB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $25.6 $24.55 $25.07 $190.00 $75.4K 30 30 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $11.35 $11.3 $11.3 $160.00 $61.0K 1.0K 55 MDB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $57.1 $52.15 $54.35 $240.00 $59.7K 215 11 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $38.25 $38.15 $38.15 $240.00 $57.2K 69 15

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 973,140, the price of MDB is up by 0.57%, reaching $202.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $265.0.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Perform rating on MongoDB with a target price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on MongoDB with a target price of $290. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

