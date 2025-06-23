Behind the Scenes of Adobe's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 27 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $891,749 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $849,124.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $280.0 and $940.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $280.0 to $940.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $29.9 $26.55 $28.1 $320.00 $281.0K 218 100 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $562.45 $558.0 $562.45 $940.00 $224.9K 0 4 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.0 $13.0 $13.0 $600.00 $130.0K 487 100 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $196.5 $194.0 $194.0 $570.00 $77.6K 65 8 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $197.65 $192.5 $193.95 $570.00 $77.5K 65 12

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

In light of the recent options history for Adobe, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Adobe's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,371,770, the ADBE's price is up by 0.29%, now at $378.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Adobe

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $476.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $470. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $480. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $480. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $500. * In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $450.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Adobe options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.