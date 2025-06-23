What the Options Market Tells Us About Agnico Eagle Mines

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Agnico Eagle Mines AEM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Agnico Eagle Mines. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 22% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $159,889, and 4 are calls, amounting to $195,160.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $160.0 for Agnico Eagle Mines, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Agnico Eagle Mines's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Agnico Eagle Mines's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $30.6 $30.1 $30.34 $95.00 $60.6K 275 40 AEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $31.0 $30.1 $30.32 $95.00 $60.6K 275 20 AEM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.9 $2.65 $2.9 $160.00 $43.5K 526 250 AEM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $4.0 $4.3 $124.00 $43.0K 0 100 AEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.1 $15.5 $15.8 $130.00 $34.7K 9 22

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle is a gold miner with mines in Canada, Mexico, Finland, and Australia. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines online in rapid succession in the following years. It merged with Kirkland Lake Gold in 2022, acquiring the Detour Lake and Macassa mines in Canada along with the high-grade, low-cost Fosterville mine in Australia. It sold around 3.4 million gold ounces in 2024 and had about 15 years of gold reserves at end 2024. Agnico Eagle is focused on increasing gold production in lower-risk jurisdictions and bought the remaining 50% of its Canadian Malartic mine along with the Wasamac project and other assets from Yamana Gold in 2023.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,335,026, the price of AEM is up 2.05% at $123.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Agnico Eagle Mines

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $173.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Agnico Eagle Mines, maintaining a target price of $173.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Agnico Eagle Mines options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.