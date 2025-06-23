Looking At Humana's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Humana.

Looking at options history for Humana HUM we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $84,926 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,517,276.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $380.0 for Humana during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Humana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Humana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $380.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Humana Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.9 $13.4 $13.6 $250.00 $1.3M 173 1.0K HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $23.2 $20.6 $22.43 $260.00 $45.1K 33 20 HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $83.6 $82.5 $83.6 $170.00 $33.4K 15 4 HUM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $106.1 $99.0 $103.26 $340.00 $30.9K 0 3 HUM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $146.3 $137.4 $142.24 $380.00 $28.4K 2 2

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the US, and the firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from Medicare, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Humana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 711,531, with HUM's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $239.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 37 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $270.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Humana with a target price of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Humana, targeting a price of $268. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Humana with a target price of $273.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.