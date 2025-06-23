Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on DIS Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $140,150 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $595,611.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $150.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.27 $1.21 $1.21 $120.00 $231.1K 12.9K 2.1K DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $19.05 $18.8 $18.87 $135.00 $109.5K 0 70 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.5 $110.00 $61.7K 333 147 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $14.4 $14.3 $14.4 $110.00 $37.4K 2.5K 27 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.35 $115.00 $33.5K 9.8K 128

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walt Disney, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walt Disney

With a trading volume of 2,572,905, the price of DIS is down by -0.91%, reaching $116.56.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 44 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

* An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $140.

