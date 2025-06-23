Smart Money Is Betting Big In FSLR Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar FSLR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $202,563, and 3 are calls, amounting to $135,695.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $200.0 for First Solar, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.45 $12.8 $12.8 $150.00 $55.0K 1.9K 44 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.65 $0.55 $0.55 $200.00 $50.6K 11.8K 1.0K FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.1 $14.95 $14.95 $145.00 $46.3K 359 114 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $4.45 $4.15 $4.22 $143.00 $42.2K 97 123 FSLR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.05 $14.75 $14.75 $145.00 $41.3K 359 44

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

First Solar's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,015,668, the price of FSLR is down by -1.09%, reaching $143.43.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 36 days from now.

Expert Opinions on First Solar

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $233.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $275. * An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $192.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

