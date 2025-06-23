Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NKE

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $566,275 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $56,000.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $75.0 for Nike over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nike stands at 2995.57, with a total volume reaching 5,859.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nike, situated within the strike price corridor from $50.0 to $75.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $1.51 $1.41 $1.46 $58.00 $146.1K 6.3K 1.0K NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $1.2 $1.1 $1.15 $57.00 $115.1K 3.9K 1.1K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.55 $3.45 $3.45 $50.00 $102.8K 6.0K 299 NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/27/25 $1.48 $1.42 $1.45 $58.00 $43.5K 6.3K 1.3K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $8.55 $7.75 $7.77 $57.50 $38.8K 50 50

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 3,545,272, the NKE's price is down by -0.23%, now at $59.65.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $64.2.

* An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $66. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $70. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Nike, targeting a price of $53. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $61. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.