Spotlight on Meta Platforms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.
Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 29 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $379,476 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,250,959.
What's The Price Target?
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $720.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.
Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|META
|CALL
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|07/03/25
|$27.7
|$27.15
|$27.55
|$660.00
|$272.7K
|409
|230
|META
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/18/25
|$61.6
|$60.85
|$60.85
|$630.00
|$91.2K
|2.7K
|16
|META
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|07/11/25
|$16.7
|$16.0
|$16.0
|$685.00
|$80.0K
|262
|56
|META
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/25/25
|$32.95
|$29.95
|$31.75
|$700.00
|$79.3K
|155
|0
|META
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/27/25
|$3.4
|$3.35
|$3.4
|$700.00
|$76.8K
|6.2K
|1.7K
About Meta Platforms
Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms
- With a volume of 1,289,155, the price of META is down -0.04% at $682.09.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.
Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms
5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $737.4.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $775. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $676. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $664. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $765. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $807.
Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.
If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.