Spotlight on Meta Platforms: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $379,476 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,250,959.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $720.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $720.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $27.7 $27.15 $27.55 $660.00 $272.7K 409 230 META CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $61.6 $60.85 $60.85 $630.00 $91.2K 2.7K 16 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $16.7 $16.0 $16.0 $685.00 $80.0K 262 56 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $32.95 $29.95 $31.75 $700.00 $79.3K 155 0 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.4 $700.00 $76.8K 6.2K 1.7K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a volume of 1,289,155, the price of META is down -0.04% at $682.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Expert Opinions on Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $737.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Meta Platforms, targeting a price of $775. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $676. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $664. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $765. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $807.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

