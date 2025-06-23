Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Boeing Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Boeing. Our analysis of options history for Boeing BA revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $117,270, and 7 were calls, valued at $448,575.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $300.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Boeing's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Boeing's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $210.00 $118.0K 4.8K 15 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.3 $9.1 $9.17 $210.00 $91.7K 10.3K 102 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $200.00 $74.0K 1.3K 212 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $14.05 $12.6 $13.35 $200.00 $66.7K 1.1K 0 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $220.00 $66.0K 3.1K 215

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Boeing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 485,690, the BA's price is up by 0.01%, now at $198.76.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Boeing

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $230.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Boeing with a target price of $230. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Boeing with a target price of $250. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $212. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.