Decoding Walmart's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walmart.

Looking at options history for Walmart WMT we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 13% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $650,072 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $336,674.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $95.0 to $150.0 for Walmart over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $10.1 $10.0 $10.0 $100.00 $161.0K 1.8K 162 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $6.05 $5.95 $6.0 $95.00 $120.0K 3.1K 230 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.4 $6.25 $6.45 $100.00 $96.7K 2.4K 352 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.35 $100.00 $79.3K 2.4K 202 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.85 $9.7 $9.85 $105.00 $75.8K 580 88

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Current Position of Walmart

With a volume of 1,391,273, the price of WMT is up 0.23% at $96.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $110.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $107. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $103. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walmart, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.