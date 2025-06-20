Starbucks Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Starbucks SBUX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SBUX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Starbucks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $190,344, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $280,005.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $95.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Starbucks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Starbucks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $1.15 $1.09 $1.15 $94.00 $126.5K 742 1.4K SBUX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.25 $5.5 $95.00 $82.5K 2.7K 150 SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.05 $7.55 $7.7 $85.00 $77.0K 4.6K 100 SBUX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.25 $6.2 $6.25 $95.00 $54.3K 1.2K 172 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.25 $2.19 $2.19 $95.00 $42.5K 4.0K 1.2K

About Starbucks

Starbucks is one of the most widely recognized restaurant brands in the world, operating more than 40,000 stores across more than 80 countries at the end of March 2025. The firm operates in three segments: North America, international markets, and channel development (grocery and ready-to-drink beverage). The coffee chain generates revenue from company-operated stores, royalties, sales of equipment and products to license partners, ready-to-drink beverages, packaged coffee sales, and single-serve products.

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,443,349, the price of SBUX is up 1.11% at $93.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

Expert Opinions on Starbucks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $93.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $90. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $95. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Securities lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from TD Securities downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $90.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Starbucks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.