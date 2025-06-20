Spotlight on Costco Wholesale: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 47 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $250,076 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $1,618,800.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $255.0 to $1120.0 for Costco Wholesale during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Costco Wholesale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Costco Wholesale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $255.0 to $1120.0, over the past month.

Costco Wholesale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $21.45 $21.4 $21.4 $980.00 $109.1K 24 61 COST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $79.3 $72.5 $75.9 $910.00 $75.9K 130 10 COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $77.7 $73.5 $75.62 $1000.00 $75.7K 775 0 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $723.6 $723.55 $723.6 $255.00 $72.3K 12 0 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $138.55 $136.0 $136.0 $900.00 $68.0K 455 5

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale

With a trading volume of 1,378,936, the price of COST is up by 0.36%, reaching $978.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 97 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1105.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1225. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1042. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, maintaining a target price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1060. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.