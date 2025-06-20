First Solar's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Solar FSLR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $332,618, and 7 are calls, amounting to $868,096.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $180.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in First Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to First Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.7 $7.55 $7.7 $155.00 $438.9K 3.2K 633 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $9.0 $8.0 $9.0 $150.00 $180.0K 6.6K 201 FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.05 $11.55 $12.0 $150.00 $177.6K 2.5K 175 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.6 $6.05 $6.05 $160.00 $79.2K 2.8K 542 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.55 $14.2 $14.2 $150.00 $59.6K 1.9K 89

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,312,299, with FSLR's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $144.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $208.0.

* An analyst from Jefferies has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $192. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Hold rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $157. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

