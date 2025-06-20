Spotlight on Visa: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $522,743 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $61,516.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $340.0 to $360.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale activity within a strike price range from $340.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $15.55 $15.05 $15.3 $350.00 $119.3K 2.9K 96 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $21.95 $21.7 $21.7 $355.00 $97.6K 336 45 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $22.1 $21.9 $21.9 $355.00 $96.3K 336 139 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.75 $21.35 $21.58 $355.00 $82.7K 336 90 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.4 $15.05 $15.4 $350.00 $55.4K 2.9K 133

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Visa, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Visa's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,050,684, the V's price is down by -0.24%, now at $339.56.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 32 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $410.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $410. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $405.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.