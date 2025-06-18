Smart Money Is Betting Big In Blackstone Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Blackstone. Our analysis of options history for Blackstone BX revealed 9 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $289,765, and 4 were calls, valued at $244,654.
Projected Price Targets
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $150.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.
Volume & Open Interest Development
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Blackstone stands at 1263.43, with a total volume reaching 823.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Blackstone, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Blackstone 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|BX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$54.15
|$51.4
|$53.09
|$85.00
|$132.7K
|76
|25
|BX
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/18/26
|$18.7
|$18.05
|$18.7
|$140.00
|$108.4K
|1.0K
|63
|BX
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|06/18/26
|$9.6
|$8.8
|$9.6
|$115.00
|$80.6K
|530
|100
|BX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|07/18/25
|$4.6
|$4.6
|$4.6
|$140.00
|$41.3K
|1.7K
|151
|BX
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|06/20/25
|$13.5
|$12.9
|$13.27
|$125.00
|$39.8K
|2.2K
|30
About Blackstone
Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Present Market Standing of Blackstone
- Currently trading with a volume of 1,256,349, the BX's price is up by 1.71%, now at $138.01.
- RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.
- Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.
Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone
Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $153.0.
An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, maintaining a target price of $153.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Blackstone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
