Moderna's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Moderna MRNA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 13% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $278,750, and 10 are calls, amounting to $660,422.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $35.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 4256.3, with a total volume reaching 4,555.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.5 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.6 $22.50 $161.3K 1.0K 889 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.3 $5.3 $5.3 $22.50 $106.0K 1.0K 200 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $6.5 $6.4 $6.5 $25.00 $81.2K 155 218 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.85 $5.8 $5.85 $25.00 $73.1K 5.6K 126 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.5 $4.35 $4.35 $35.00 $73.0K 544 170

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Moderna, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna

Currently trading with a volume of 4,186,511, the MRNA's price is down by -0.2%, now at $25.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Moderna

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $26.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

