Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Affirm Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Affirm Holdings AFRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AFRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Affirm Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $764,780, and 10 are calls, amounting to $5,841,255.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $70.0 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $8.75 $8.6 $8.6 $70.00 $5.1M 7.9K 6.0K AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.4 $8.4 $55.00 $420.0K 713 0 AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.6 $6.45 $6.5 $57.50 $237.9K 709 387 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $19.7 $18.5 $18.5 $60.00 $185.0K 203 100 AFRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $12.85 $12.75 $12.85 $57.50 $142.6K 84 34

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Affirm Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,689,273, the price of AFRM is up 2.86% at $61.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $65.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $70. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $58. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.