Amgen Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amgen. Our analysis of options history for Amgen AMGN revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $691,707, and 3 were calls, valued at $114,240.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $285.0 to $330.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Amgen stands at 509.0, with a total volume reaching 1,427.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Amgen, situated within the strike price corridor from $285.0 to $330.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Amgen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $24.75 $23.9 $23.9 $290.00 $210.3K 328 88 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.65 $26.35 $26.65 $295.00 $118.9K 18 45 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.75 $21.55 $21.6 $285.00 $105.9K 90 49 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.65 $10.7 $10.72 $330.00 $57.8K 1.0K 54 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.85 $16.55 $16.85 $290.00 $45.4K 453 36

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drugs Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx Pharmaceuticals bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brought several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

In light of the recent options history for Amgen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Amgen's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 743,161, with AMGN's price up by 0.11%, positioned at $290.37.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amgen

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $288.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $288.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amgen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.