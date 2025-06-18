What the Options Market Tells Us About Booking Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $213,581, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $599,021.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4490.0 to $7900.0 for Booking Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $4490.0 to $7900.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $420.0 $404.2 $420.0 $4900.00 $126.0K 158 9 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $844.0 $825.4 $844.0 $4490.00 $84.4K 14 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $818.0 $800.0 $800.0 $4515.00 $80.0K 0 1 BKNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $780.7 $752.8 $780.2 $5950.00 $78.0K 4 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $54.1 $47.3 $47.3 $5610.00 $75.6K 5 20

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Booking Holdings

With a volume of 58,338, the price of BKNG is down -0.15% at $5293.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5910.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Booking Holdings, targeting a price of $5820. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $6000.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.