Decoding Salesforce's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Salesforce CRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 17 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 29% leaning bullish and 23% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $82,775, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,174,396.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $350.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 1041.1, with a total volume reaching 551.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $125.0 to $350.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $69.1 $66.5 $68.3 $195.00 $136.9K 15 20 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $83.75 $82.0 $83.01 $180.00 $132.9K 1 40 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $128.3 $124.95 $126.24 $135.00 $126.2K 1 10 CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $134.75 $131.05 $132.87 $130.00 $106.2K 0 8 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.15 $10.3 $10.3 $260.00 $103.0K 1.0K 100

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Salesforce

Currently trading with a volume of 1,884,356, the CRM's price is down by -0.3%, now at $261.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Salesforce

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $291.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Underperform rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stephens & Co. continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $309. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $350. * An analyst from WestPark Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Underperform rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

