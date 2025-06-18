Behind the Scenes of Roblox's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Roblox. Our analysis of options history for Roblox RBLX revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $128,950, and 7 were calls, valued at $296,070.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $75.0 to $135.0 for Roblox during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 574.5 with a total volume of 486.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $29.45 $29.2 $29.29 $75.00 $58.4K 375 80 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $29.25 $29.0 $29.09 $75.00 $58.1K 375 100 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $29.45 $29.0 $28.95 $75.00 $57.9K 375 60 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $33.35 $33.0 $33.0 $135.00 $33.0K 10 10 RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.1 $20.5 $20.5 $82.00 $32.8K 1.0K 16

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

In light of the recent options history for Roblox, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,064,123, the price of RBLX is up 1.22% at $102.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Roblox

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $101.6.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $103. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $95. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Roblox with a target price of $110. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Roblox with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.