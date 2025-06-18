Spotify Technology Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $207,000, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $172,045.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $400.0 and $760.0 for Spotify Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Spotify Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Spotify Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $760.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $94.0 $89.15 $92.0 $720.00 $92.0K 22 10 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $35.05 $31.0 $31.0 $560.00 $46.5K 834 15 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $369.95 $366.1 $366.1 $400.00 $36.6K 111 1 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $36.0 $35.8 $36.0 $720.00 $36.0K 106 29 SPOT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $23.25 $17.0 $20.0 $740.00 $36.0K 39 18

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology

With a trading volume of 134,196, the price of SPOT is down by -0.98%, reaching $714.18.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $788.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $900. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $730. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $775.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Spotify Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.