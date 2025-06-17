JD.com's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JD.com JD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for JD.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $439,988, and 32 are calls, for a total amount of $1,990,655.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $40.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 2898.0, with a total volume reaching 49,371.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.89 $0.85 $0.89 $35.00 $267.0K 5.3K 3.8K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $33.00 $172.5K 2.2K 1.1K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.25 $3.2 $3.23 $33.00 $161.5K 2.2K 3.5K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/01/25 $1.9 $1.42 $1.47 $33.00 $147.0K 4 0 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $33.00 $96.0K 2.2K 1.4K

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

JD.com's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,978,923, the price of JD is down by -0.72%, reaching $33.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 58 days from now.

What The Experts Say On JD.com

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on JD.com with a target price of $42.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.