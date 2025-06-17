Behind the Scenes of Sea's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Sea SE, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in SE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Sea. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,490, and 7 calls, totaling $654,858.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $240.0 for Sea over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Sea options trades today is 539.0 with a total volume of 343.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Sea's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $72.0 $71.95 $72.0 $90.00 $359.2K 835 0 SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $110.6 $109.7 $109.7 $50.00 $65.8K 618 0 SE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.45 $17.5 $18.2 $240.00 $57.0K 386 33 SE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $18.35 $17.05 $17.71 $240.00 $55.1K 386 64 SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.25 $16.95 $16.95 $175.00 $44.0K 474 0

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Current Position of Sea

Trading volume stands at 1,936,702, with SE's price down by -0.2%, positioned at $157.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sea

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $190.0.

* An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.