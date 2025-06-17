Arista Networks Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Arista Networks.

Looking at options history for Arista Networks ANET we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $63,960 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $401,398.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $100.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.5 $10.4 $10.5 $90.00 $105.0K 2.1K 220 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.5 $10.3 $10.5 $90.00 $105.0K 2.1K 20 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.6 $27.1 $27.26 $70.00 $54.5K 774 20 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.2 $16.0 $16.08 $80.00 $48.2K 1.1K 87 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.0 $16.8 $16.8 $95.00 $36.9K 404 22

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Arista Networks

Trading volume stands at 5,967,494, with ANET's price down by -4.0%, positioned at $91.28.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $112.0.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $112.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

