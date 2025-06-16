Decoding ZIM Integrated Shipping's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $624,223, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $925,005.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $19.16 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $19.16 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.99 $1.74 $1.99 $17.16 $119.4K 8.9K 657 ZIM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.9 $2.8 $2.9 $18.00 $87.0K 1.9K 403 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.84 $1.84 $1.84 $17.16 $73.6K 8.9K 3.9K ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.98 $2.9 $2.9 $18.00 $72.2K 1.9K 657 ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.81 $1.8 $1.8 $17.16 $72.0K 8.9K 4.7K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,543,923, the ZIM's price is up by 2.63%, now at $17.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days.

Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping, targeting a price of $17. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.