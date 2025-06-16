What the Options Market Tells Us About Sarepta Therapeutics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Sarepta Therapeutics.

Looking at options history for Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $2,831,990 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $551,179.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $70.0 for Sarepta Therapeutics over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sarepta Therapeutics's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sarepta Therapeutics's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Sarepta Therapeutics 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SRPT PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $25.7 $25.5 $25.7 $45.00 $514.0K 9.5K 302 SRPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $51.3 $49.0 $49.0 $70.00 $490.0K 311 100 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $14.1 $14.0 $14.0 $35.00 $350.0K 2.3K 257 SRPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $27.2 $25.5 $25.7 $45.00 $257.0K 9.5K 102 SRPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/27/25 $17.3 $16.4 $16.7 $35.00 $167.0K 806 212

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on treating rare, infectious, and other diseases. It targets a broad range of diseases while focusing on the rapid development of its drug candidates. Sarepta's involves proprietary RNA-targeted technology platforms to be used for developing novel pharmaceutical products to treat a broad range of diseases and address key unmet medical needs. The company uses third-party contractors to manufacture its product candidates. Majority of company's product candidates are at an early stage of development.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Sarepta Therapeutics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Sarepta Therapeutics's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 29,232,577, with SRPT's price down by -41.29%, positioned at $21.24.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 51 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sarepta Therapeutics

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Sarepta Therapeutics, maintaining a target price of $50. * In a positive move, an analyst from Scotiabank has upgraded their rating to Sector Outperform and adjusted the price target to $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Sarepta Therapeutics, targeting a price of $84. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $10. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

