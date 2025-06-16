What the Options Market Tells Us About Oracle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ORCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 55 uncommon options trades for Oracle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,271,103, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,054,917.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $290.0 for Oracle, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $15.05 $15.0 $15.0 $200.00 $181.5K 3.6K 457 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $17.7 $17.35 $17.65 $290.00 $179.8K 1.9K 306 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.5 $6.35 $6.5 $210.00 $162.5K 3.3K 2.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $19.6 $19.3 $19.6 $280.00 $156.8K 409 290 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $33.25 $32.9 $33.2 $180.00 $136.1K 5.1K 193

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Oracle

With a volume of 11,013,107, the price of ORCL is down -1.38% at $212.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on Oracle

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $214.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $195. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $215. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.