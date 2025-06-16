Smart Money Is Betting Big In UBER Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $163,351, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,085,389.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $94.0 for Uber Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $94.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $37.3 $37.1 $37.3 $50.00 $149.2K 1.2K 40 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.1 $4.05 $4.05 $85.00 $124.3K 5.4K 532 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $22.55 $21.65 $22.3 $92.50 $111.5K 28 50 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.35 $24.3 $24.3 $65.00 $97.2K 1.2K 120 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.25 $24.1 $24.1 $65.00 $96.4K 1.2K 40

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Uber Technologies's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,469,058, the UBER's price is up by 2.13%, now at $85.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $107.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $105. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Stifel downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Uber Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.