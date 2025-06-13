Behind the Scenes of Salesforce's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $880,293 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $3,734,812.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $190.0 and $310.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Salesforce options trades today is 1232.75 with a total volume of 4,518.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Salesforce's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $25.15 $23.3 $24.2 $300.00 $1.2M 896 515 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.94 $250.00 $394.0K 2.0K 1.0K CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.6 $21.15 $21.15 $310.00 $376.4K 648 138 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $18.35 $17.95 $18.35 $250.00 $367.0K 1.0K 210 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $18.55 $18.1 $18.22 $250.00 $364.4K 1.0K 210

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Salesforce, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Salesforce's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,827,601, the price of CRM is down -2.91% at $259.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $328.0.

* An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $400. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $325. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Salesforce with a target price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

