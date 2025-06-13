Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NKE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 21 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $992,546 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $469,842.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $90.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 4548.11 with a total volume of 5,412.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.1 $17.95 $18.1 $77.50 $438.0K 175 277 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.13 $1.08 $1.11 $70.00 $158.7K 11.7K 1.6K NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.35 $6.65 $7.2 $55.00 $108.0K 6.6K 150 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $12.3 $12.15 $12.3 $67.50 $105.7K 19 87 NKE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $1.97 $1.91 $1.95 $80.00 $68.2K 5.7K 512

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Nike, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Nike's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 7,724,252, the price of NKE is down by -2.45%, reaching $61.26.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Nike

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $65.0.

