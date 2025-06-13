A Closer Look at Baidu's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Baidu. Our analysis of options history for Baidu BIDU revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 70% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $151,425, and 5 were calls, valued at $172,941.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 378.0, with a total volume reaching 385.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.65 $18.5 $18.5 $70.00 $55.5K 245 30 BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.65 $13.5 $13.5 $90.00 $40.5K 100 57 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $63.6 $63.25 $63.6 $150.00 $31.8K 5 9 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.25 $11.1 $11.11 $110.00 $31.0K 313 28 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.65 $10.95 $11.0 $110.00 $30.8K 313 56

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Baidu, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Baidu

Currently trading with a volume of 1,457,698, the BIDU's price is down by -1.72%, now at $86.3.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Baidu

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $114.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $138. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.