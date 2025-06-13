Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CVNA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana CVNA we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $754,527 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $894,786.

Today's Best Finance Deals

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $160.0 and $450.0 for Carvana, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Carvana's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Carvana's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $450.0, over the past month.

Carvana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $31.25 $30.35 $31.25 $400.00 $187.5K 1.7K 67 CVNA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $160.4 $156.4 $158.7 $450.00 $158.7K 10 10 CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.2 $1.05 $1.05 $400.00 $103.8K 6.0K 1.0K CVNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.6 $10.3 $10.2 $315.00 $102.0K 963 31 CVNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $45.2 $41.5 $44.0 $350.00 $70.4K 26 16

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Carvana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Carvana

With a trading volume of 1,208,679, the price of CVNA is down by -3.54%, reaching $307.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 47 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Carvana

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $335.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $290. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Carvana, which currently sits at a price target of $375. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Carvana, maintaining a target price of $340.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Carvana options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.