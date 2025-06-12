This Is What Whales Are Betting On Abercrombie & Fitch

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Abercrombie & Fitch ANF, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANF usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Abercrombie & Fitch. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 0% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $71,700, and 6 are calls, amounting to $311,081.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $85.0 for Abercrombie & Fitch over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Abercrombie & Fitch's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Abercrombie & Fitch's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $85.0, over the past month.

Abercrombie & Fitch Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $11.7 $11.7 $11.7 $70.00 $117.0K 742 246 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.6 $37.3 $38.5 $50.00 $46.2K 25 12 ANF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $38.7 $36.9 $38.17 $50.00 $45.8K 25 12 ANF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $14.9 $14.3 $14.59 $85.00 $43.5K 116 60 ANF PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $5.4 $1.9 $3.6 $73.00 $36.0K 0 100

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer that sells casual clothing, personal-care products, and accessories for men, women, and children. It sells direct to consumers through its stores and websites, which include the Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie kids, and Hollister brands. Most stores are in the United States, but the company does have many stores in Canada, Europe, and Asia. All stores are leased. Abercrombie ships to well over 100 countries via its websites. The company sources its merchandise from dozens of vendors that are primarily located in Asia and Central America. Abercrombie has two distribution centers in Ohio to support its North American operations. It uses third-party distributors for sales in Europe and Asia.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Abercrombie & Fitch, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Abercrombie & Fitch Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 954,375, the ANF's price is down by -0.65%, now at $78.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on Abercrombie & Fitch

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $119.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch with a target price of $82. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Abercrombie & Fitch, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $147. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Abercrombie & Fitch, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Abercrombie & Fitch with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.