What the Options Market Tells Us About PDD Holdings

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards PDD Holdings PDD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PDD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for PDD Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $465,975, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,190,430.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $140.0 for PDD Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 5162.56 with a total volume of 6,705.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.1 $2.01 $2.1 $140.00 $420.0K 23.5K 2.0K PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.45 $1.39 $1.4 $105.00 $210.0K 9.2K 1.6K PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.0 $15.9 $15.9 $110.00 $170.1K 5.0K 212 PDD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.8 $15.4 $15.8 $110.00 $158.0K 5.0K 100 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/27/25 $1.74 $1.73 $1.74 $107.00 $87.7K 78 503

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings operates commerce businesses in over 80 countries globally. Its main operations are Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China, and Temu, a global e-commerce marketplace. PDD also has a community group purchase business in China. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

In light of the recent options history for PDD Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of PDD Holdings

With a trading volume of 3,502,255, the price of PDD is down by -0.06%, reaching $103.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now.

What The Experts Say On PDD Holdings

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $115.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on PDD Holdings with a target price of $105. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PDD Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $128. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on PDD Holdings with a target price of $121. * An analyst from China Renaissance has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

