Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Vistra

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra VST revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $1,558,464, and 10 were calls, valued at $2,021,372.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $260.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $17.9 $17.75 $17.75 $170.00 $869.7K 3.3K 513 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $19.0 $17.7 $19.0 $170.00 $760.0K 3.3K 600 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.6 $14.35 $14.6 $165.00 $697.9K 597 558 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.6 $14.55 $14.6 $165.00 $481.8K 597 586 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.65 $14.45 $14.6 $165.00 $128.5K 597 1.1K

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

In light of the recent options history for Vistra, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,005,066, the VST's price is up by 2.66%, now at $171.23.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Vistra

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $171.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $178. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $164.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.