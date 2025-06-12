Smart Money Is Betting Big In RKLB Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Rocket Lab USA.

Looking at options history for Rocket Lab USA RKLB we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $360,460 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $534,695.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.0 and $36.0 for Rocket Lab USA, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rocket Lab USA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rocket Lab USA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $36.0, over the past month.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $10.1 $10.1 $33.00 $268.6K 20 267 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $19.4 $15.75 $18.9 $12.00 $188.9K 3.4K 100 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.35 $9.8 $10.0 $30.00 $100.0K 5.9K 102 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.55 $1.48 $1.55 $30.00 $77.3K 11.1K 691 RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.15 $12.0 $12.06 $36.00 $60.3K 10 50

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rocket Lab USA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Rocket Lab USA's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,489,464, with RKLB's price down by -1.32%, positioned at $27.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rocket Lab USA

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Roth Capital keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Rocket Lab USA with a target price of $35. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

