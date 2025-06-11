This Is What Whales Are Betting On JM Smucker

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JM Smucker. Our analysis of options history for JM Smucker SJM revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $89,000, and 7 were calls, valued at $302,220.

Pre-IPO Offer: Get A Piece Of A Nearly $5T Global Opportunity By Joining BOXABL As An Early Shareholder At Just $0.80/Share Massive Demand & Disruptive Potential – Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market.

– Boxabl has received interest for over 190,000 homes, positioning itself as a major disruptor in the housing market. Revolutionary Manufacturing Approach – Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible.

– Inspired by Henry Ford’s assembly line, Boxabl’s foldable tiny homes are designed for high-efficiency production, making homeownership more accessible. Affordable Investment Opportunity – With homes priced at $60,000, Boxabl is raising $1 billion to scale production, offering investors a chance to own a stake in its growth. Share Price : $0.80 Min. Investment : $1,000 Valuation : $3.5B Click Here To Invest For Just $0.80/Share ($1000 Min)

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $110.0 for JM Smucker over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JM Smucker options trades today is 376.4 with a total volume of 1,455.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JM Smucker's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

JM Smucker Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SJM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $4.5 $4.1 $4.2 $100.00 $67.2K 303 160 SJM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.76 $95.00 $57.6K 93 122 SJM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.1 $5.8 $6.1 $90.00 $48.8K 845 80 SJM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $95.00 $40.3K 546 213 SJM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.0 $3.7 $3.88 $100.00 $38.8K 303 278

About JM Smucker

J.M. Smucker is a packaged food company that primarily sells through the US retail channel (78% of fiscal 2024 revenue came through its retail pet foods, coffee, and frozen handheld/spreads segments), with the remaining share consisting of Hostess and international (primarily Canada). Retail coffee is its largest category (33% of sales) with brands Folgers and Dunkin'. Pet foods (22% of sales) holds leading brands like Milk-Bone and Meow Mix. Of its remaining, approximately 22% comes from consumer foods, primarily peanut butter and jelly, through brands Jif and Smucker's. The company acquired Hostess Brands in fiscal 2024 to boost its snack and convenience store presence.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JM Smucker, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

JM Smucker's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,812,995, the price of SJM is up by 1.53%, reaching $95.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now.

Expert Opinions on JM Smucker

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on JM Smucker, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for JM Smucker, targeting a price of $106. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JM Smucker, which currently sits at a price target of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for JM Smucker, targeting a price of $124. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JM Smucker, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JM Smucker with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.